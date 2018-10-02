Man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies now in custody

MORGAN COUNTY - A man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies on kidnapping charge is now in custody as of Wednesday. The Morgan County Sheriff's office received information on Michael Snider's location on Tuesday. Multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Snider since November 2015.

In November, the Jackson County Missouri Sheriff's Office looked for Snider in connection to a felony warrant issued in June 2015. He was charged with kidnapping and domestic violence assault.

The Grain Valley Police Department was also looking for Snider as a person of interest in a second kidnapping.

On Wednesday, the Morgan County Sheriff Swat Team assisted by the mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and the Eldon Police Department Swat Team searched a house on Highway 135 in Gravois Mills, trying to locate Snider. Deputies found Snider and took him into custody on the outstanding warrants.

Snider is being held at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Investigations are still ongoing.