Man wanted for domestic assault, kidnapping in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged Shane Vandelicht with domestic assault and kidnapping on Tuesday. Officials are still searching for Vandelicht.

According to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the charges are related to a domestic assault that happened on March 31 east of Millersburg.

Vandelicht is also wanted for violating his state parole. He was recently released from a state prison on parole.

Anyone with information on Vandelicht’s whereabouts may provide information anonymously by calling Crimestopper’s at 573-592-2474 or going to the tips website.