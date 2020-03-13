Man Wanted in Arkansas Arrested in Wright County

By: The Associated Press

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) - Baxter County authorities say a man wanted on felony assault and kidnapping charges has been arrested in Missouri after shooting himself.

The Baxter County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that Robert Finch Jr. was taken into custody in Wright County, Mo., about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The release says Finch was taken to a Springfield, Mo., hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Details of his arrest and shooting himself were not released.

Finch was wanted in Baxter County on felony charges of domestic assault and kidnapping.