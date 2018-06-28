Man Wanted in Missouri Arrested in Michigan

NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities in southern Michigan say they've arrested a 46-year-old man suspected in a Missouri child molestation and statutory rape case.



Sheriff Steve Rand says in a statement that his deputies arrested the man late Tuesday at a home in Jackson County's Napoleon Township. Rand says the man was wanted by the Boone County sheriff's department on a felony warrant and was being held at the Jackson County jail.



The man's name wasn't immediately released by Jackson County authorities, which didn't have details of the Missouri case.



A message seeking additional information was left Wednesday morning by The Associated Press with the Boone County sheriff's department.