Man wanted in Missouri caught in Maine

OAKLAND (AP) - A convicted rapist from Missouri wanted for allegedly violating parole has been caught in Maine.

Lugmon Abram was apprehended early Monday in the town of Oakland.

Police Capt. Rick Stubbert said officers responding to a call for an unwanted person at an apartment saw a man jumping out a window into a snowbank wearing just a sweatshirt and sweatpants. He ran away after losing a shoe. He was found about 20 minutes later in single-digit temperatures.

The 27-year-old Abram was taken to a hospital, then jail. He is scheduled to appear in court March 3 on a fugitive charge.

According to the Missouri sex offender registry, Abram was convicted of second-degree statutory rape in 2011 in a case that involved a 15-year-old girl. He was released on parole in May.