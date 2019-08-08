Man who admitted to trespassing at Columbia schools arrested

COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested a Columbia man who pleaded guilty to trespassing at two area schools.

Kelvin Joe, 54, was arrested Tuesday evening for an active warrant connected to the trespassing case. He later bonded out of jail.

Joe got in trouble in April after he approached a student at Gentry Middle School, prompting administrators to send out an e-mail to parents. After getting a warning from police, Joe was later spotted at West Middle School early in the morning, before students had arrived.

Prosecutors charged Joe in April for the West Middle School incident, and he pleaded guilty in June. He was sentenced to two years probation.

On the same day he entered his plea, prosecutors charged him for the Gentry Middle School incident, as well as for driving while suspended. Deputies arrested Joe on July 16 on a warrant for the Gentry case.

A probation violation hearing has been set for Joe for July 30.