Man who became trapped in basement dies in St. Louis fire

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has died after becoming trapped in a basement during a house fire in St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that the fire happened early Friday. St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Garon Mosby says emergency workers attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.

The fire department said the home had no working smoke alarms. No other information was immediately released.