Man who caused fatal Bates County crash found guilty of manslaughter

COLUMBIA – A jury found a Kansas man guilty in connection to crash that killed Bates County Commissioner Larry Berry in 2014.

The jury took less than two hours to find Wesley Hays guilty of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and failing to keep right on the road, Attorney General Josh Hawley announced Friday.

According to Hawley, part of the court's evidence was Hays admitted to having ten alcoholic drinks before driving. Hays crossed the center line of Route A outside Hume and struck Berry's car. The crash killed Berry and injured his 20-year-old son.

“Mr. Hays’ actions were indefensible," Hawley said. "I hope the family of the victims can find some solace in this conviction.”

Hays’ sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7. He faces a maximum of life in prison plus 17 years.