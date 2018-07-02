Man Who Faked Death to Avoid Blackmail Sentenced

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A St. Charles man has been sentenced to four years in prison after faking his death to avoid being blackmailed in a child sexual abuse case.

Forty-six-year-old Raymond Avett pleaded guilty Monday to concealing a felony.

Prosecutors say Avett was blackmailed by his girlfriend, Jennifer L. Callaway, so she would not report the alleged sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl. Police say Avett gave Callaway his home, vehicle, boat and life insurance.

Avett disappeared in June 2013, after leaving suicide notes. He was later found in Maryland.

KMOV reports that Callaway was sentenced to five years' probation in January for concealing a felony.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar says Callaway's blackmail prevented his office from properly investigating the alleged sexual abuse case.