Man Who Fired Shots at Joplin School Out of Prison

JOPLIN (AP) - A southwest Missouri man who was 13 years old when he fired shots at a Joplin middle school has been released from prison.

Jasper County Circuit Judge David Mouton on Tuesday ordered Thomas White to be released on probation.

In October 2006, White fired an assault rifle inside Memorial Middle School in Joplin, where he was a seventh-grader. He also pointed the gun at Principal Steve Gilbreth but the gun jammed.

White has been held under a dual-jurisdiction program of the Division of Youth Services of the Missouri Department of Social Services. The Joplin Globe reports state law requires youths committed to that program to be released when they turn 21 or to serve the rest of their sentence in state prisons. White will be 21 next month.