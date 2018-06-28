Man who hid in Mexico for 7 years sentenced for tax evasion

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A former Springfield man who eluded authorities for seven years pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion.

Federal prosecutors said 57-year-old Scott C. Lucas was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison without parole. He also was fined $250,000 and must pay $125,241 in restitution for unpaid taxes.

Lucas has also been known as "Scott C. Bogan."

Prosecutors said Lucas fled to Mexico when he learned a grand jury was investigating him for unpaid taxes for wages he earned while selling timeshares in Branson.

He was located in February in Playa del Carman, Mexico. Lucas was arrested in April in Denver when he returned to the U.S. for medical treatment.

Lucas admitted in his plea agreement that he didn't file income tax returns from 2002 through 2005.