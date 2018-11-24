Man Who Killed Friend for Heroin Sentenced to Life

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his roommate so he could steal his heroin.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 40-year-old Jarrod Sirois was found guilty in December of first-degree murder in the beating death of 45-year-old Robert Pugh.

Judge Calvin Holden sentenced Sirois on Friday after denying his motion for a new trial.

Sirois told authorities he killed Pugh so he could steal his drugs, with the intention of overdosing on it, July 6, 2012.

Sirois admitted using a metal pipe to hit Pugh in the head three or four times while Pugh was asleep on the couch.

He told police he was only trying to knock Pugh out.