Man who left bomb threat note at Walmart given probation

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A 37-year-old man was placed on two years of unsupervised probation for making a bomb threat at a Walmart in Jefferson City.

Carl Rhoads, of Holts Summit, pleaded guilty to third-degree making terroristic threat, a misdemeanor, in September.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Rhoads also was ordered never to enter the Walmart store again.

Prosecutors say Rhoads left a note in a Walmart bathroom in October 2017 that said a bomb was in the store. The store was evacuated and closed for about two hours while it was searched.

Rhoads told authorities he left the note because he enjoyed the chaos it caused but he didn't intend to hurt anyone.



