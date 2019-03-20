Man who lost house in Boone County fire calls it "overwhelming"
COLUMBIA - Tuesday morning, the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a residential house fire on North Boothe Lane.
"When first initial crews arrived on the scene had fire through the roof of the single level occupant home," says Assistant Chief for the Boone County Fire Protection District, Gale Blomenkamp.
According to Blomenkamp, crews were able to quickly determine that the home was unoccupied and that nobody was living there at the time.
"Crews were able to make a partial entry into the structure," says Blomenkamp. "However with the full attic involvement we moved crews and went to a defensive operation."
This means that firefighters were brought out of the interior of the home in order to ensure their safety once they had determined there were no life safety issues to be taken care of.
KOMU 8 News spoke with the owner of the home, Joe Vaughn, who said he purchased the home two weeks ago. He said he was working to renovate the house.
"I have no idea where to go," says Vaughn. "I'm overwhelmed, a lot going on, small family owned business, trying to keep that running versus trying to deal with things like this."
Vaughn says that he had been working on the home for a week now with family and friends, "trying to clean it up and get it presentable."
"I started work this morning at about 4:45, headed up to the shop to get everything ready for the guys and got a call from my tenant at about 5:15 that the house was on fire and flames were coming out of the roof," says Vaughn.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Hanover Boulevard Wednesday morning. Police say the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed murder and child endangerment charges against a Maries County mother three days after her daughter died... More >>
in
AUXVASSE - Police are asking for the public's help finding 49-year-old Jeffrey Ennis, who has been accused of domestic assault.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With elections in Columbia just weeks away, voters will have the chance to meet candidates and discuss other... More >>
in
OMAHA - Amtrak service between Kansas City and St. Louis has been temporarily suspended due to increase freight train traffic... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - Prosecutors have charged Tracy Ellis with second-degree murder and child endangerment after a Sunday night house fire... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - When Madison Lawson shops at a retail store, she tends to leave empty-handed. “I want to dress... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday plans to restructure four state agencies and promote economic development is in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Youth soccer games with the Jefferson City Area YMCA scheduled for Saturday are canceled due to Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man went on trial Tuesday in a 2002 rape case that prosecutors say was cracked with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Victims of clergy sexual abuse said the Jefferson City Diocese needs to be more open about a priest... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released a revised school calendar to make up five lost snow days without extending classes... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence was expected to visit the Midwest on Tuesday to view flooding caused... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU Police Department announced Tuesday it had fired an officer after a photo of him in blackface... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man who says he was conned by someone he met at the Central Pantry in Columbia feels... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - The Hallsville School District notified parents Monday of a threat toward students that happened in the previous week.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Tuesday morning, the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a residential house fire on North Boothe Lane.... More >>
in
PETTIS COUNTY - According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, escapee Travis Davis was arrested by Sedalia Police Tuesday morning.... More >>
in