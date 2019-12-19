Man Who Posted Clown Video Getting Hate Mail

OAK GROVE - The man who posted a video on his Facebook page of a Missouri State Fair rodeo act that mocked President Barack Obama says he's been the target of hateful comments for the last two weeks.

Perry Beam, of Higginsville, told The Kansas City Star that if he had known that the video would attract national attention and criticism, he would have left it on his cell phone.

In the act, one clown asked the crowd if they wanted a bull to run down another clown who was wearing an Obama mask. The act was widely condemned by Missouri politicians and the two clowns were banned from performing at the State Fair.

Beam says he thinks the two clowns should be allowed to perform at the fair again.