Man who said he gave "medical exams" found guilty of child molestation

JACKSON COUNTY – A jury found 33-year-old Isidro Cruz-Basurto, of Kansas City, guilty of four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of first-degree child molestation for molesting a 7-year-old girl.

The molestation happened from 2012 to 2014. When questioned, Cruz-Basurto said he was conducting private medical exams in his bedroom to test if anyone else was abusing the victim.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said it took the jury less than an hour to return a guilty verdict.

“I attribute that to the diligent and meticulous work of our attorneys, and I am proud of their efforts to seek justice," Hawley said. "My hope is the people of Jackson County can rest a little easier knowing this dangerous criminal is behind bars and away from their children.”

Cruz-Basurto faces up to life imprisonment on each sodomy count, up to 15 years imprisonment on each molestation count and a total minimum of at least 40 years. According to the Attorney General's Office, he is an undocumented immigrant.

Sentencing is set for June 8.