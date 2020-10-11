Man who served 12 years in 1982 killing won't be retried
SALEM, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri man who spent 12 years in prison for murder before the Missouri Supreme Court overturned his conviction won’t be retried in the killing of his live-in girlfriend.
The Dent County prosecutor filed a motion Friday dropping the murder charge against Donald “Doc” Nash, who has long insisted he didn’t kill Judy Lynn Spencer.
The 21-year-old Salem hospital receptionist was strangled with her shoelace and then shot in 1982. But Nash, a retired union foreman, wasn’t convicted of murder until 2009 after law enforcement reopened the case.
