Man who stole firearm from dead man sentenced to 9 years

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities said a Kansas City man who stole a firearm from a homicide victim has been sentenced to nine years and two months in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney's office said 40-year-old Alfred Crater was sentenced Friday for possessing a stolen firearm. Crater admitted to stealing the 40-caliber pistol from homicide victim Anthony Wayne Van Buren in February 2012 before police arrived. When police later stopped Crater, he was found to be in possession of the pistol.

Crater has nine felony convictions, including a prior federal felony conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was on state probation at the time of the offense.