Man who was shot by son to protect his mom sentenced
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield man who was shot by a son who was defending his mother has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Thirty-eight-year-old Wendell Hopkins was sentenced Friday for first-degree burglary and misdemeanor property damage.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that in 2016, Hopkins was shot by his then 15-year-old son after Hopkins tried to break into the home of his ex-wife. Hopkins and his ex-wife had argued over the phone and he later showed up at the woman's house.
Hopkins was shot twice by his son after forcing his way into the house.
