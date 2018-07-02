Man who went to Ferguson firehouse after shooting dies

FERGUSON (AP) — A man who drove himself to a Ferguson, Missouri, firehouse after being shot has died.

Police say the man arrived about 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ferguson Firehouse No. 2, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was driven to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name has not been released.

Police say the firehouse itself was apparently hit by a bullet. No one at the firehouse was injured. St. Louis County police had been called to a report of a shooting about a block away moments before the victim arrived at the firehouse.

No arrests have been made.