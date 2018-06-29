Man who wounded FBI agents in Ferguson is dead

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police say a man who fatally shot his mother and wounded a suburban St. Louis police officer and two FBI agents is dead.

University City Police Det. Sgt. Fredrick Lemons says 33-year-old Major Washington died early Wednesday after police were called to a home where he was hiding. Lemons declined to say how Washington died.

Police say Washington broke into the home of his mother, 55-year-old Donna Washington, Monday night and killed her. He shot a responding University City police officer in the chest. The officer, Zachary Hoelzer, is in serious but stable condition.

Detectives and the FBI went to a home about 3 a.m. Wednesday, where Washington was barricaded inside. One FBI agent was shot in the leg, the other in the shoulder. Both are expected to recover.