Man with active warrant arrested at Columbia apartment

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man with an active warrant at an apartment late Monday night.

Officers went to the apartment on Oakwood Drive shortly before 11 p.m. looking for Braeden Williams, who had a warrant for burglary. Police said Williams opened the door but immediately slammed it shut again and locked it.

Seconds later, another officer said Williams had run out the back door into another part of the building. A K9 unit helped in the search that followed, which ended with police finding Williams in a locked closet.

Officers arrested Williams, 23, on suspicion of resisting arrest, as well as for the burglary warrant and a misdemeanor warrant related to a traffic offence.