Man with baby robbed at gunpoint

COLUMBIA - A 23-year-old male was robbed at gun point while with a one-year-old outside of a home in northeast Columbia.

Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Elm Grove Drive at 11 p.m.

The suspect demanded money and retrieved an undisclosed amount before fleeing the area on foot.

There were no reported injuries or property damage from the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Columbia Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.