Man with burglary warrants arrested after short standoff with police

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Friday after an hour-long standoff at a home north of the city.

Officers went to a home on Rocky Fork Drive to serve warrants related to a Christmas Eve burglary. The burglary happened at a home on Rock Quarry Road. Investigators identified the suspect in the burglary as Dorice Reue Smith, 27, of Columbia.

When police got to Smith's home, they said he refused to come out. Several units, including the Street Crimes Unit, Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT, responded to the scene. Boone County Sheriff's Department deputies assisted at the scene as well.

After an hour, Smith surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with burglary, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of stealing - firearm, resisting arrest and property damage. He is being held in jail on no bond.