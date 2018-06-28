Man with HIV accused of seeking sex through social media

CLAYTON (AP) - A man who has the virus that causes AIDS is facing a charge of attempting to expose another person to HIV infection.

Charges were filed Tuesday against 43-year-old Robert Smith of St. Ann. He is jailed on $50,000 cash-only bond and does not yet have an attorney.

St. Louis County police say Smith used Craigslist and other social media to contact potential victims. Police say that on Monday, Smith met with an undercover detective and sought to have sex, denying that he was HIV-positive.

Police say there are no known victims, but they urge anyone with concerns to come forward.