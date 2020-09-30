Man with knife taken into custody near MU campus

COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri Police Department responded to a report of a 'threatening person with a knife' at Lee Street and Wilson Avenue Monday afternoon.

MUPD issued an alert around 1:50 p.m. About 10 minutes later, the subject was taken into custody in the 1300 block of Rosemary Lane by the Columbia Police Department.

There were no reported injuries.