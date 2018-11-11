Man with shotgun barricades himself from Columbia police

COLUMBIA - Officers said they arrived to a home on Greensboro Drive to investigate a verbal disturbance, but found an armed man and signs of blood.

After officers made initial contact, the man ran into his home and barricaded himself inside.

The Columbia Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were called to the scene. Negotiators were able to convince the suspect to come outside.

Officers noticed injuries on the suspect. They attempted to take him into custody, but he resisted arrest.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and taken to the hospital to treat injuries.

The street was temporarily blocked off for all drivers, including residents. Officers said the area is now clear and safe.