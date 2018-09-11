Man with Sword Arrested for Domestic Assault, Burglary

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Department arrested a sword-carrying man late Thursday night for burglary, domestic assault and four other charges.

Around 11:20 p.m. Thursday night, deputies responded to a disturbance involving a weapon. Deputies said the suspect, David L. Salmons, had fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

According to the sheriff's department, Salmons used a sword to poke several holes in the side of a residence and forced his way inside where there were three adult relatives. Deputies said Salmons kept the sword with him inside, but one of his relatives armed himself with a firearm. Deputies said the suspect then left the scene, but was later spotted by deputies. A short chase ensued and Salmons was taken into custody.

Salmons is charged with first degree burglary, three counts of second degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, felony resisting arrest and property damage.