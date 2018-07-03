Man with violent sexual history committed for treatment

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A man with a history of violent sex offenses dating back to the 1960s has been committed to a treatment program.

The Missouri attorney general's office said in a news release Tuesday that it pursued the commitment as 66-year-old James Geitz was scheduled for release after serving a 27-year sentence.

The release says Geitz was arrested in 1968 for multiple home invasion sexual assaults. He was again tied to more home invasion rapes in 1976 and 1978.

In 1983, Geitz was arrested for breaking into a woman's home, sodomizing her, and threatening to rape her child. A month after being released on bond, Geitz broke into a home and sexually assaulted a 14-year old and the 3-year old she was babysitting. He also attempted to hire a killer in 1985.