Man, woman die in central Missouri apartment fire

COLUMBIA (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman have died in a fire at a central Missouri apartment complex.

Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp says crews were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. Thursday to blaze at the complex north of Columbia. He says the Missouri State Fire Marshal believes the fire originated from a candle on a TV stand in a lower-level apartment.

Fire crews found the victims' bodies in a bathroom in an apartment directly above that unit.

The fire was brought under control in less than 30 minutes. The fire damaged six apartment units, causing at least $250,000 in damages.

No one else was hurt.