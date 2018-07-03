Man, woman found shot to death in a car in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating after two people were found shot to death in a car.
Police were responding early Saturday to a call of shots being fired when they found the two people dead in a car. Police did not release details of the shooting but said both were shot at close range. Their identities haven't been released.
The Kansas City Star reports police found more than 20 shell casings near the vehicle. The vehicle's doors were open when officers arrived.
There is no suspect information in the shooting. Kansas City has now had 43 homicides this year.
