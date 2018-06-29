Man, woman killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis murder rate continues to escalate after the shooting deaths of a man and a woman on the city's north side.

So far in 2015, 72 people have been victims of homicide in St. Louis, a pace that would exceed last year's total of 159.

The latest victims were found about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The man is identified as 26-year-old Ricos Boyd. The woman's name has not been released.

The shooting happened in the Greater Ville neighborhood, which was one of five areas of north St. Louis targeted for hot-spot policing in mid-May.

Police say they are searching for a 24-year-old suspect, but no arrests have been made. Police say the suspect argued with the victims before the shooting.

