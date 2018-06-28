Man, woman shot while driving on I-70 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two people were hospitalized after being shot while driving on Interstate 70 in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the shooting happened about 4:30 a.m. Friday. The 32-year-old man and 23-year-old woman drove themselves to a hospital, but condition reports weren't available.

Police said the man and woman were in a westbound vehicle. They told police that someone in a black Jeep fired shots as the Jeep sped past them. The man was hit in the abdomen, the woman in the calf.

Police have no suspects and did not disclose a possible motive.