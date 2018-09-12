Man working on roof in Missouri falls to his death

BONNE TERRE (AP) - A worker is dead after falling 10 to 12 feet from a Missouri roof.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri, reported that the accident happened Tuesday in Bonne Terre. The victim's name has not been released but he was in his 50s and believed to be from Texas.

The man was working on the roof of a women's shelter when he fell. Authorities said he may have lost his footing and slipped due to morning dew.

The man was flown to a St. Louis hospital, where he died.