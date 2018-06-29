Man Yells "Go Cards" During St. Louis-Area Heist

ARNOLD - Even St. Louis-area bank robbers apparently have Cardinals spirit.

The FBI said Friday that a man robbed a First Bank branch in Arnold on Friday. He entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. The FBI says the suspect did not show a weapon.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the robber yelled "Go Cards" and left.

The Cardinals entered Friday up 3 games to 1 in the National League championship series with San Francisco, needing just one win to advance to the World Series for the second straight year.