Manager accused of stealing $2.7M from Mo. company

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City company has sued a former office manager, accusing her of stealing nearly $2.7 million from the company.

Kansas City Screw Products filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Jackson County court, alleging that Liberty resident Laura DeJong defrauded the company of nearly $2.7 million forging checks and by passing company checks between two banks.

A message left at DeJong's home wasn't immediately returned Thursday. No criminal charges have been filed against her.

The Kansas City Star reports that (http://bit.ly/zJ62cn ) the company also names two banks in the lawsuit, saying they should have caught the alleged forgery and check kiting. The lawsuit also seeks more than $1 million total from Central Bank of Kansas City and UMB Bank. Neither bank would comment.