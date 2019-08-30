Manager accused of stealing $2.7M from Mo. company

7 years 6 months 1 week ago Thursday, February 16 2012 Feb 16, 2012 Thursday, February 16, 2012 10:03:00 AM CST February 16, 2012 in News
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City company has sued a former office manager, accusing her of stealing nearly $2.7 million from the company.

Kansas City Screw Products filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Jackson County court, alleging that Liberty resident Laura DeJong defrauded the company of nearly $2.7 million forging checks and by passing company checks between two banks.

A message left at DeJong's home wasn't immediately returned Thursday. No criminal charges have been filed against her.

The Kansas City Star reports that (http://bit.ly/zJ62cn ) the company also names two banks in the lawsuit, saying they should have caught the alleged forgery and check kiting. The lawsuit also seeks more than $1 million total from Central Bank of Kansas City and UMB Bank. Neither bank would comment.

More News

Grid
List

Parent doesn't agree with school's cell phone regulations
Parent doesn't agree with school's cell phone regulations
COLUMBIA - One Columbia parent is not happy with Battle High School's new WiFi rules. The school now turns... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 Thursday, August 29, 2019 9:52:00 PM CDT August 29, 2019 in News

Hidden image in MU logo catches Columbia residents by surprise
Hidden image in MU logo catches Columbia residents by surprise
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri may be the Tigers, but the school's logo contains a mule. A recent... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 Thursday, August 29, 2019 7:10:00 PM CDT August 29, 2019 in News

TARGET 8: Out-of-state charity panhandling without proper permits
TARGET 8: Out-of-state charity panhandling without proper permits
JEFFERSON CITY - A series of open records requests revealed a Texas-based ministry is collecting money from drivers in Jefferson... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 Thursday, August 29, 2019 5:14:00 PM CDT August 29, 2019 in News

Two men charged with sex crimes against Audrain County teenager
Two men charged with sex crimes against Audrain County teenager
MEXICO - The Audrain County Prosecutor's Office charged two men on Monday. Dereck Leroy Turnage, 23, is charged with... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 Thursday, August 29, 2019 3:59:00 PM CDT August 29, 2019 in News

Health department on alert after possible vaping-related disease reports
Health department on alert after possible vaping-related disease reports
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is monitoring cases of lung disease related to people who vape... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 Thursday, August 29, 2019 3:37:00 PM CDT August 29, 2019 in News

Ashland city government recovering from cyberattack
Ashland city government recovering from cyberattack
ASHLAND - The city government in Ashland is still recovering from a cyber hack that occurred Wednesday. The attack... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 Thursday, August 29, 2019 3:28:00 PM CDT August 29, 2019 in News

Missouri gets $20M grant to replace 40 deteriorating bridges
Missouri gets $20M grant to replace 40 deteriorating bridges
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is getting a more than $20 million federal grant to replace deteriorating bridges.... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 Thursday, August 29, 2019 3:03:00 PM CDT August 29, 2019 in News

Man arrested, charged in Boone County for November 2018 shooting
Man arrested, charged in Boone County for November 2018 shooting
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a Chicago teenager in connection with a shooting in November 2018. Knowledge... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 Thursday, August 29, 2019 2:22:00 PM CDT August 29, 2019 in News

Alleged serial burglar identified through DNA on Coke bottle
Alleged serial burglar identified through DNA on Coke bottle
WENTZVILLE — Authorities believe they've found the man responsible for burglaries across Missouri, and a bottle of Coca-Cola helped break... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 Thursday, August 29, 2019 12:05:00 PM CDT August 29, 2019 in News

One detained, four at large following burglary at Jefferson City store
One detained, four at large following burglary at Jefferson City store
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are looking for four people after detaining one in connection to a burglary at the Best... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 Thursday, August 29, 2019 9:51:00 AM CDT August 29, 2019 in News

Former teacher sentenced for having sexual contact with student
Former teacher sentenced for having sexual contact with student
COLUMBIA - A former teacher will serve five years of supervised probation instead of prison time after he pleaded guilty... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 Thursday, August 29, 2019 8:22:00 AM CDT August 29, 2019 in News

One person shot, multiple taken into custody in Columbia
One person shot, multiple taken into custody in Columbia
COLUMBIA - One person was shot and taken to the hospital Wednesday night. Columbia Police Lt. Robert Fox confirmed one... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 10:21:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made related to shooting on Monday
UPDATE: Arrest made related to shooting on Monday
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested 18-year-old Dewayne Grays Wednesday in connection with the shooting near Shoppes at Stadium. This... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 8:26:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

FEMA offers rebuilding and home improvement workshop in Jefferson City
FEMA offers rebuilding and home improvement workshop in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - FEMA officials will hold home rebuilding and improvement workshops over Labor Day weekend in Jefferson City. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 6:06:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

Bird adds $100 fines for dangerously parked scooters
Bird adds $100 fines for dangerously parked scooters
COLUMBIA - The Bird scooter company is fining people $100 if they park the scooters incorrectly. The Bird app... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 5:29:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

Potential quarry raises concern for lake-area residents
Potential quarry raises concern for lake-area residents
LAKE OZARK- Homeowners in Lake Ozark are concerned about a proposed quarry in the area. The city council approved... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 3:52:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

Dozens charged in drug ring tied to KSU student's death
Dozens charged in drug ring tied to KSU student's death
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal and local authorities say they've dismantled a major drug-trafficking operation in northeast Kansas linked to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 3:51:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News

Local real estate business faces ransomware attacks
Local real estate business faces ransomware attacks
COLUMBIA-- At least one local business in mid-Missouri fell victim to a ransomware attack. Rob Smith, designated broker at... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 Wednesday, August 28, 2019 3:34:00 PM CDT August 28, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
3am 70°
4am 70°
5am 70°
6am 69°