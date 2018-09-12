Manager Sentenced in Patient Death

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The former manager of a southwest Missouri group home was sentenced to a five-year prison term for the death of a mentally disabled resident four years ago. Mary Collura of Buffalo managed the Turtle Creek Group Home in Bolivar. She pleaded guilty earlier to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced this week in Polk County District Court. Gary Oheim died at a hospital in January of 2002 after being admitted with severe bedsores. Oheim had cerebral palsy and physical and mental handicaps. Collura and others who worked at the home were accused of failing to provide appropriate care for Oheim. Attorney General Jay Nixon says four aides have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in the case. Two other aides and the home's former operator still face felony charges.