Manhunt Continues with No Solid Leads

TEBBETS - The manhunt from Saturday in Callaway County continues for a 31-year-old who fled police custody, and authorities say they have no new leads.

Shaun McGee stole a car early Saturday morning. When the Callaway County Sheriff's Department pulled him over, he fled on foot. Since then, residents of Tebbets say they have seen McGee around the area. Later Saturday morning, a man came out to his barn and found McGee sleeping there. McGee, woke up and again fled the area before deputies could arrive.

Later that afternoon, a few residents saw McGee outside the Tebbets Post Office trying to get a soda out of a vending machine. One of the residents had a gun and the group confronted Tebbets. Tebbets told the men that he police were not going to take him in alive, so they might as well shoot him. The men chose not to, Tebbets ran up the road, and fired one shot.

Deputies say he's armed and dangerous, but still are unsure where he is. They've used helicopters and search dogs to look for him.

Tom Osburn, a lieutenant with the Callaway County Sheriff's Department, said the department has cars patrolling the area, and there is "other evidence" about the investigation. When KOMU asked for details about the evidence, Osburn said he did not want to discuss it.

Residents of Tebbets say they are worried and scared that the deputies are not doing their job and should release more information to the public.

Osburn said the department is doing everything it can to catch McGee.

McGee is a white male with brown hair, is five-foot nine and weighs 160 pounds. Authorities said McGee is dangerous and people should not approach him if they see him. Instead, they should call 911.