Manhunt underway in Maries County after man flees crash

MARIES COUNTY- Deputies are looking for a man after he allegedly crashed a stolen car, then ran away Friday morning.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as Shay Vinson, 23. Deputies said Vinson crashed during a chase, which left an injured person trapped in their vehicle. The vehicle Vinson was driving was reportedly the second he stole on Friday.

Vinson is believed to be armed and fleeing on foot towards Route EE. Helicopter and K-9 units are searching in the area at the moment.

The sheriff's office said people living in the area of Maries County Road 405 and 402 should lock their doors and vehicles.

If you have any information that can help deputies, please contact Maries County Police department.