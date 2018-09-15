Manning Drama in Past, Cassel Focuses on Future

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Matt Cassel doesn't believe that the Kansas City Chiefs went behind his back when they pursed Peyton Manning during the offseason. In fact, he appreciates them being open with him.

The veteran quarterback was quick to acknowledge that Manning is one of the best to ever play the game.

Manning ultimately ended up with AFC West rival Denver, where he'll play the Chiefs twice a year in the regular season. And that means Cassel is back in control of the Chiefs, a position that he never really lost.

General manager Scott Pioli said he's confident that Cassel can lead the Chiefs back to the playoffs. That's what he did two years ago, before a tough 2011 season cut short by injuries.