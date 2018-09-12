Manning's 2 TD Passes Lead Giants Over Rams

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (AP) -- Eli Manning threw two touchdown passes and linebacker Michael Boley scored on a 65-yard fumble return to lead the New York Giants to a 28-16 victory over the mistake-prone St. Louis Rams on Monday night.

Manning hit Hakeem Nicks with a 3-yard TD pass and Domenik Hixon made a spectacular juggling grab on a 22-yard score as New York (1-1) gave Tom Coughlin a win over Steve Spagnuolo in their first matchup since the one-time Giants defensive coordinator left to take over as coach of the Rams (0-2).

This one was ugly with mistakes by the Rams giving New York a much-needed win after a disappointing loss to Washington in the season opener.

Sam Bradford threw a touchdown pass and Josh Brown kicked three short field goals for the Rams, who moved up and down the field except in the red zone.