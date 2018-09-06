Manning Sentenced to 35 Years in WikiLeaks Case

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) - A military judge has sentenced Army Pfc. Bradley Manning to 35 years in prison for giving a trove of military and diplomatic secrets to the website WikiLeaks.

Manning was sentenced Wednesday at Fort Meade, near Baltimore.

The judge convicted the 25-year-old soldier last month of 20 offenses, including six violations of the Espionage Act. He could have been sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Prosecutors had asked for at least 60 years behind bars. Manning's lawyer suggested no more than 25, because by then, some of the documents Manning leaked will be declassified.