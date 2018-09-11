Manslaughter charges in double-fatality accident dismissed

PINEVILLE (AP) — A judge dropped charges against a 32-year-old man in a double fatality crash in southwest Missouri.

A McDonald County judge decided Wednesday to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter and assault charges that Timothy Calvin was facing after considering testimony from a December preliminary hearing. The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/1QgMAHr) reported that the judge found that the state had failed to make the case for criminal negligence.

The charges against the Sarcoxie man stemmed from last spring's McDonald County crash that killed 20-year-old Billy Hampshire and 21-year-old Austin Buttry. Besides the two Pineville victims, a Noel man was injured.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Calvin was driving a pickup truck and failed to stop for a red light. His truck then crashed into the passenger side of the victims' car.