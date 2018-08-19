Manure From Dairy Taints Water Wells, Neighbors Say

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (AP) - Neighbors of a southwest Missouri dairy farm say the dairy contaminates their wells with manure. But owners of the dairy denies it's the source. But this week Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon filed a lawsuit against Bill Collins and Collins Dairy alleging violations of the state's clean-water law. The lawsuit comes after years of complaints from neighbors. Bill and Fran Collins, who own the farm, concede they have problems with the waste management system for cow manure, and they blame federal government engineers who helped install it. The lawsuit filed this week says the Collins Dairy operation and its animal-waste holding pits are "water contaminant sources." The dairy farm faces fines up to $10,000 for each day it violates the clean water law.