JEFFERSON CITY — It was long incoming for some, but starting today, anyone 16 years of age and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Many in this phase have been waiting for months to get vaccinated. Some have tried signing up during other phases and tiers, but have been unable to find available appointments.
"I have tried to get the vaccine for a while now. I tried signing up through, like, Hy-Vee and other events, but usually appointment times were already taken, so I couldn't really get on a waitlist or anything," said MU student Morgan Meyer.
The wait is now over as more vaccination events open up for the general public to attend.
Cole County will host an event on Saturday, April 10 at Capital Mall.
Some out-of-state students here in Missouri have found it confusing and frustrating trying to figure out whether they were eligible or not.
"I have been waiting since they came out with the Pfizer vaccine. I was very confused on how and where I could get it. They said students would be eligible, but nothing was really said about out of state students," said MU student June Carrisalez.
Carrisalez explained that her professors have been a huge help by sending websites and articles relating to the vaccine to make sure that students had the information needed to get access to a vaccine.
Nearly 1.84 million Missourians have already received at least one dose of the vaccine — 30 percent — but according to the state dashboard there is still a large number of people looking to receive the vaccine in Phase 3.
"I am glad it is available to everyone now. I have been waiting for my phase in the process. It has taken a little while, but I wanted to make sure that those who needed it first were able to get it and now I hope to get the vaccine soon in the next few weeks," said Meyer.