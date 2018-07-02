Many in Tornado Alley Still Rely on Warning Sirens

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Many people in the nation's Tornado Alley rely on storm sirens despite new warning methods, such as messages sent to cell phones and broadcast over the airwaves.

Emergency managers and meteorologists urge people to use weather radios and subscriptions to phone weather alerts, but sirens remain an important part of community warning systems. That's prompting several cities and counties to consider upgrades.

Work started this past week on a tornado siren project in Joplin, where a tornado last year killed 161 people in the southwestern Missouri community.

In Kansas, officials in Sedgwick County around Wichita are completing their own upgrade that will allow sirens to be controlled individually instead of requiring every siren in the county to be either sounding or silent.