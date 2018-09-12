Many No Show Voters

Poll workers said that only about 12 percent of the more than 1,800 registered voters in the precinct in West Nifong showed up to vote. The situation was the same in many other precincts. Voters, including a couple of parents with children in their hands, trickled in slowly.

This election was unique in the fact that there was only one subject on the ballot: Whether to renew the Boone County half-cent sales tax for another ten years.

Some wonder whether the cost of a special election was necessary for just one ballot item.

"I have heard comments," volunteer Dortheda Heuer said. "They're wondering why there's only one for the special election, but I do not know the cost."

Missourians will go to the polls five times in 2008. The big races will be the Presidential primary in February and the Presidential election in November.