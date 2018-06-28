Many Without Renter's Insurance

A grease fire in one apartment spread to the entire building.

Residents are now wondering how to replace their lost belongings.

A recent independent study shows that 67% of renters in the U.S. Do not have renter's insurance.

"That company only has insurance that would cover their building and also their rent loss. It does not cover tennant's contents. So we just encourage everyone to get renter's insurance." said......

According to the independent insurance agents of america, $20 a month can cover the renter for about $20,000 worth of property damage.