MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties

COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.

At the time of this story, there are 30 confirmed cases in the state and one death announced in Boone County.

Take a look at the map with the confirmed cases broken down by counties, as of 5 p.m. on March 19.

*NOTE: 2 confirmed cases tested in Kansas City, Missouri were not broken down by counties. The cases will not appear on the map at the moment. Missouri has one confirmed case from an out-of-state patient, it will also not appear on the map.

