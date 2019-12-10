MAP: State reports first flu-associated deaths in Missouri

COLUMBIA - Missouri's health department has so far received three reports of flu-associated deaths as peak flu season begins.

The peak normally occurs between December and February, according to the CDC, and some states have already been seriously affected by the flu.

The total number of cases in Missouri, however, has only just surpassed 1,500, according to a press release from the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Dr. Randall Williams, who is the Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, still stressed the importance of receiving vaccinations.

"For those who haven't already been vaccinated, it is important to know that it’s not too late," he said. “We are approaching the peak of flu season, so now is still a great time to protect yourself and others around you by being vaccinated.”

The department also recommends a list of steps to prevent the flu:

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

Stay home while you’re sick and limit contact with others to keep from infecting them.

You can find a flu vaccine location near you here.